Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement gather in London to protest against police brutality in USA and in memory of George Floyd. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

‘No justice, no peace’: hundreds of protesters rally in London and Berlin over US George Floyd death

  • European demonstrations held in solidarity with mass protests in the US, where Floyd died after being knelt on by a police officer
Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:55am, 1 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement gather in London to protest against police brutality in USA and in memory of George Floyd. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE