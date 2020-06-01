Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement gather in London to protest against police brutality in USA and in memory of George Floyd. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘No justice, no peace’: hundreds of protesters rally in London and Berlin over US George Floyd death
- European demonstrations held in solidarity with mass protests in the US, where Floyd died after being knelt on by a police officer
Topic | United States
Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement gather in London to protest against police brutality in USA and in memory of George Floyd. Photo: EPA-EFE