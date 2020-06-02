The coronavirus, shown emerging from the surface of cells, has some similarities with HIV. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

HIV carriers a fifth as likely to die from coronavirus, Madrid study suggests

  • Spanish research claimed to be first comprehensive study of the effects on those with HIV compared with the general population in the same region
  • Scientists previously found similarities between the viruses, although there is not yet solid proof that anti-HIV drugs can treat Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:04pm, 2 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The coronavirus, shown emerging from the surface of cells, has some similarities with HIV. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE