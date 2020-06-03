British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) gestures as he walks with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (right) as they prepare to address a press conference in Brussels in October. Photo: AFP
Britain and EU start ‘crucial’ round of post-Brexit trade talks after bout of barbs
- Officials to spend week videoconferencing after last three rounds yielded little progress
- British PM Boris Johnson has vowed not to extend 11-month transition period despite coronavirus crisis
Topic | Brexit
