British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) gestures as he walks with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (right) as they prepare to address a press conference in Brussels in October. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Britain and EU start ‘crucial’ round of post-Brexit trade talks after bout of barbs

  • Officials to spend week videoconferencing after last three rounds yielded little progress
  • British PM Boris Johnson has vowed not to extend 11-month transition period despite coronavirus crisis
Topic |   Brexit
DPA
DPA

Updated: 7:39am, 3 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) gestures as he walks with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (right) as they prepare to address a press conference in Brussels in October. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE