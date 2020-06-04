Madeleine McCann disappeared from an apartment at the Praia da Luz resort in the Algarve in 2007. Metropolitan Police via EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

German man identified as new suspect in case of missing British girl Madeleine McCann

  • Victim had disappeared in Portugal in 2007, just days before her fourth birthday
  • 43-year-old with history of child sex abuse is currently in jail for unrelated crime
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:21am, 4 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Madeleine McCann disappeared from an apartment at the Praia da Luz resort in the Algarve in 2007. Metropolitan Police via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE