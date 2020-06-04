A protester in Los Angeles holds an American flag upside-down, which is considered a symbol of distress. Photo: AFP
With America in crisis, a reluctance in Germany to be ‘leader of the free world’
- Civil unrest in US has fed into angst in Berlin and other capitals that America has lost its way
- Opinion polls in Germany are showing a major shift towards a more favourable view of China
Topic | Germany
A protester in Los Angeles holds an American flag upside-down, which is considered a symbol of distress. Photo: AFP