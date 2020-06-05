Phials of an mRNA type vaccine candidate for Covid-19 are pictured at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok in May. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus outbreak: global vaccine alliance Gavi gets US$8.8 billion shot in arm
- Online meeting involving over 50 countries beats fundraising target for providing cheaper treatments to 300 million children worldwide
- Leaders call for cooperation to ensure potential Covid-19 vaccine is available to all
