Assa Traore, sister of Adama Traore, raises her fist during a protest in Paris. Photo: AP
George Floyd’s death reminds France of police brutality victim Adama Traore
- Protests across the US have revived anger in France over police violence and the case of Adama Traore, a black Frenchman who died in custody in 2016
- After four years of grass roots activism for his cause, Traore’s sister is hoping for change
Topic | George Floyd protests
Assa Traore, sister of Adama Traore, raises her fist during a protest in Paris. Photo: AP