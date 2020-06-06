A woman wears a face mask on a bus in central Manchester on Friday as Britain eases Covid-19 lockdown measures. Photo: AFP
Official coronavirus death toll tops 40,000 in Britain, as health secretary laments ‘time of sorrow’
- PM Boris Johnson going ahead with plans to ease lockdown restrictions after indications that outbreak is past its peak
- Britain is second only to US in terms of numbers of deaths, and broader statistics indicate toll is much higher when suspected cases are taken into account
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
