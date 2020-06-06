Workers pump out oil pollution from the Ambarnaya River outside Norilsk on June 5, 2020. Photo: AFP
Russia says melting permafrost caused massive Arctic oil spill
- A national-level state of emergency was announced after 21,000 tonnes of diesel fuel spilled from a reservoir that collapsed last Friday
- The spill has highlighted the danger of climate change for Russia as warmer temperatures are causing areas locked by permafrost for centuries to thaw
