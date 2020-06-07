US soldiers at a Nato military exercises in Orzysz, Poland in 2017. US President Donald Trump has ordered the military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany. File photo: AFP
Trump’s reported plan to withdraw 9,500 US troops raises concern in Germany
- Move could reduce US troops numbers in Germany to 25,000, against the 34,500 currently there
- It was the latest twist in relations between Berlin and Washington, which have often been strained during Trump’s presidency
