British author JK Rowling, creator of the Harry Potter series of books. Photo: Reuters
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling faces renewed backlash over ‘transphobic’ tweets
- Rowling said her comments were not intended to offend the trans community and only meant to highlight that ‘sex is real and has lived consequences’
- The British author has come under fire for her views about the LGBT+ community in the past
Topic | Books and Literature
