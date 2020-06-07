British author JK Rowling, creator of the Harry Potter series of books. Photo: Reuters
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling faces renewed backlash over ‘transphobic’ tweets

  • Rowling said her comments were not intended to offend the trans community and only meant to highlight that ‘sex is real and has lived consequences’
  • The British author has come under fire for her views about the LGBT+ community in the past
Updated: 8:27pm, 7 Jun, 2020

