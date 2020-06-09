A Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) map of the newly discovered temple in the Roman city of Falerii Novi, near Rome. Photo: AFP
Ground-penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city in remarkable detail
- Images show buildings still deep underground, including a temple and a unique public monument
- It marked the first time a complete ancient city was mapped using GPR technology
