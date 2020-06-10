Swedish politician Olof Palme makes the victory sign after an election victory in September 1982. Photo: TT News Agency via AFP
Who killed Olof Palme? Sweden’s biggest ever murder mystery could finally be solved
- Prime minister’s 1986 assassination was followed by years of botched investigations and conspiracy theories – but that could change on Wednesday
- Prosecutor Krister Petersson is set to reveal his findings, after dropping tantalising hints suggesting he may have figured out what happened
Topic | Sweden
