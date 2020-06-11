The coronavirus pandemic has prompted a public display of appreciation for National Health Service workers in Britain, as the government eases Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: AP
Britain could have halved coronavirus death toll if lockdown came a week earlier, scientist says
- Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson tells lawmakers that right measures were taken, but too late
- Britain further relaxing restrictions as number of fatalities tops 50,000, including deaths from suspected cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
