Fake notes where actually Chinese joss paper ‘spirit money’ – used as symbolic burnt offerings at funerals to ensure the dead have a happy afterlife. File photo: AFP
Swiss police investigate 8-year-old boy over Chinese ‘spirit money’
- Police detain boy, brother for offering pretend euro notes in shop
- Child’s name will be on police records until May 2032
Topic | Offbeat
Fake notes where actually Chinese joss paper ‘spirit money’ – used as symbolic burnt offerings at funerals to ensure the dead have a happy afterlife. File photo: AFP