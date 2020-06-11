Philip Manshaus flashes the Nazi salute during his trial. Photo: dpa
Far-right Norwegian gunman jailed for 21 years after killing Chinese stepsister and attacking mosque
- Philip Manshaus killed Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen in their family home, and later said he believed she posed a risk to the family because of her ethnicity
- He then drove to a nearby Islamic centre and entered the building, firing several shots but hitting no one before being overpowered by a member of the group
