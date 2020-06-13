UVC light from the sun is known to be able to kill genetic material. Photo: Reuters
Italian scientists develop model to show how solar radiation can kill the coronavirus
- Outbreaks of Covid-19 appear to have been less severe in southern parts of the world where the intensity of ultraviolet light is higher, study says
- But scientists face many challenges establishing a link between solar radiation and spread of disease, Chinese astronomer says
