A statue of Winston Churchill outside parliament was defaced during a ‘Black Lives Matter’ rally in central London. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson says UK anti-racism protests ‘hijacked by extremists’
- British PM says protesters are attacking national monuments in an effort to ‘censor our past’
- A statue of Churchill outside parliament was defaced last weekend during ‘Black Lives Matter’ rallies sparked by George Floyd’s death
Topic | Boris Johnson
A statue of Winston Churchill outside parliament was defaced during a ‘Black Lives Matter’ rally in central London. Photo: AFP