Iranians commemorate the 1979 Islamic revolution in Tehran in 2014. Photo: AP
US mistakenly told Iran’s shah Queen Elizabeth backed 1953 coup, cables show
- Documentary reveals the US envoy to Iran mistakenly told the shah that Queen Elizabeth backed a plan to overthrow the country’s elected leader
- US officials misunderstood a message from British foreign minister because they could not differentiate between the monarch and a ship bearing her name
