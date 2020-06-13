When smog fills the air in Krasnoyarsk, the city records the dirtiest air on the planet. Photo: EPA-EFE
In this Russian city, air pollution is so bad that ‘black skies’ are the norm
- The air pollution in Krasnoyarsk is brought about by Soviet-era factories and coal-fired power plants
- The city’s woes are emblematic of the wider environmental danger in Siberia, where climate change is melting the permafrost and burning one of the world’s biggest forests
Topic | Russia
