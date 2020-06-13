A far-right protester gestures towards police officers at Trafalgar Square in London. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Fireworks set off, bottles thrown as right-wing and anti-racism protesters clash in UK

  • Scuffles break out in London as far-right demonstrators come out to protect monuments targeted for their links to colonial history
  • Statues of historical figures including Winston Churchill were boarded up to try and minimise trouble
Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:10pm, 13 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A far-right protester gestures towards police officers at Trafalgar Square in London. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE