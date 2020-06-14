There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for Covid-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus outbreak: Europe secures 400 million doses of Oxford vaccine from drug maker AstraZeneca

  • Deal is first contract signed by Inclusive Vaccines Alliance group formed by France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands
  • AstraZeneca is also in talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and China
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:33am, 14 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for Covid-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE