Queen Elizabeth watches members of the 1st Batallion Welsh Guards during a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Queen Elizabeth marks official birthday with scaled-back parade
- British monarch watched smaller version of traditional ‘Trooping the Colour’ ceremony at Windsor Castle, where she has been staying during coronavirus pandemic
- Event was Queen’s first official public appearance since country’s lockdown began in March
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
