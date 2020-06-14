Queen Elizabeth watches members of the 1st Batallion Welsh Guards during a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Queen Elizabeth marks official birthday with scaled-back parade

  • British monarch watched smaller version of traditional ‘Trooping the Colour’ ceremony at Windsor Castle, where she has been staying during coronavirus pandemic
  • Event was Queen’s first official public appearance since country’s lockdown began in March
Agence France-Presse
