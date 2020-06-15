A municipal policeman cordons off the entrance to a building in Rome on Saturday, where at least 17 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed recently. Photo: AFP
‘Disinfecting non-stop’ as Italy faces two new coronavirus outbreaks
- At least five dead as new cases emerge in Rome at hospital and among group of squatters
- Health authorities move to control outbreaks as country cautiously reopens
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A municipal policeman cordons off the entrance to a building in Rome on Saturday, where at least 17 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed recently. Photo: AFP