Tourists take a selfie in Venice on Sunday, a day before Italy and neighbouring EU countries open up borders for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus outbreak: Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans or Asians
- Countries starting to allow some travel from EU, Britain and rest of continent’s usually passport-free Schengen area
- Like their counterparts in US and Asia, tourists from Latin America and Middle East will also have to wait
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Tourists take a selfie in Venice on Sunday, a day before Italy and neighbouring EU countries open up borders for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Photo: Reuters