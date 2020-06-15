British prime Minister Boris Johnson.
World /  Europe

Boris Johnson announces body to probe inequality but vows to protect Churchill statue

  • Race campaigners have called for the removal of statues depicting some historical figures, and the toppling of a statue of the 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston
  • ‘He was a hero, and I expect I am not alone in saying that I will resist with every breath in my body any attempt to remove that statue,’ Johnson wrote
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:27pm, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
British prime Minister Boris Johnson.
READ FULL ARTICLE