British prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson announces body to probe inequality but vows to protect Churchill statue
- Race campaigners have called for the removal of statues depicting some historical figures, and the toppling of a statue of the 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston
- ‘He was a hero, and I expect I am not alone in saying that I will resist with every breath in my body any attempt to remove that statue,’ Johnson wrote
