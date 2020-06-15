A US Air Force F-15 fighter jet on a training mission from a British Royal Air Force base in eastern England crashed in the North Sea on June 15, the US Air Force said. Photo: AFP
US F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashes off English coast, while Hawk 209 jet crashes in Indonesia
- The US Air Force jet carrying one pilot was on a training mission in the North Sea. A search and rescue operation is under way
- Meanwhile, in Indonesia, the pilot of a British-made Hawk 209 safely ejected after reporting engine problems, and the jet crashed into a residential area
Topic | Britain
