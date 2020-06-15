Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin, who is set to become Ireland’s next premier, speaks to the media after Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens finalised the text of a draft programme for the government four months after the Irish election. Photo: AP
Ireland’s main political parties agree to new coalition government
- The deal will see Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin become prime minister before Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar returns to the post in 2022
- This comes after a political stalemate following an inconclusive February election
Topic | Ireland
