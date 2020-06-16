If long-frozen pathogens exchange their genetic material with present-day bacteria, harmless microbes could become dangerous, scientists said. Photo: Shuttertock
‘Danger is real’: why viruses long thought extinct are re-emerging

  • As global warming thaws soils, releasing pathogens, the occurrence of outbreaks could become more common
  • Climate change is having a disproportionate effect on areas with permafrost, including Alaska, Canada and Siberia
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
DPA
Updated: 11:46am, 16 Jun, 2020

