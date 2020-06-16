Medical workers attend to a Covid-19 patient in a hospital in Yemen. File photo: AP
Dexamethasone can help save lives of very ill coronavirus patients: British trial finds
- Researchers at the University of Oxford gave the generic steroid drug to some 2,000 severely ill Covid-19 patients
- Results showed it helped to cut the death rate for one in three patients who needed ventilators, and one in five of those who needed supplemental oxygen
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
