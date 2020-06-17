Gold bars from the vault of a bank are seen in an illustration picture taken in Zurich on November 20, 2014. File photo: Reuters
Swiss police looking for owner of gold bars worth US$190,000 left on train

  • The bars were found in a package on a train that arrived in the central city of Luzern last October
  • Swiss police have tried and failed to return them to their owner, who now has five years to claim them
Topic |   Switzerland
Associated Press
Updated: 7:49pm, 17 Jun, 2020

