Gold bars from the vault of a bank are seen in an illustration picture taken in Zurich on November 20, 2014. File photo: Reuters
Swiss police looking for owner of gold bars worth US$190,000 left on train
- The bars were found in a package on a train that arrived in the central city of Luzern last October
- Swiss police have tried and failed to return them to their owner, who now has five years to claim them
Topic | Switzerland
Gold bars from the vault of a bank are seen in an illustration picture taken in Zurich on November 20, 2014. File photo: Reuters