A cashier and shopper seen in masks at a Madrid store on June 8, 2020. Photo: AFP
EU wants to curb company takeovers by state-backed buyers from China, other countries
- European Commission says foreign companies that benefit from state funding put firms in Europe, where rules against state aid are stricter, at a disadvantage
- The recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the plans, as concern grows that foreigners could swoop in and buy EU companies
Topic | European Union
