EU wants to curb company takeovers by state-backed buyers from China, other countries

  • European Commission says foreign companies that benefit from state funding put firms in Europe, where rules against state aid are stricter, at a disadvantage
  • The recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the plans, as concern grows that foreigners could swoop in and buy EU companies
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:20pm, 17 Jun, 2020

