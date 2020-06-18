Karin Hildebrand, a doctor in an intensive care unit in Stockholm's Sodersjukhuset hospital, says her workplace is seeing far fewer patients than two months ago. Photo: AFP
Sweden’s coronavirus consensus cracks as deaths top 5,000

  • Country has world’s fifth highest death rate at 499.1 per million inhabitants
  • PM Stefan Lofven insist that strategy of not locking down ‘was not a failure’, citing fall in hospitalisations
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:38am, 18 Jun, 2020

