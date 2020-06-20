Climate activist Greta Thunberg gives a monologue on Swedish public radio, in which she talks about anti-racism protests, the Covid-19 pandemic, and climate change. Photo: AP
Black Lives Matter protests show world has reached a tipping point: Greta Thunberg
- The Swedish climate change activist said people cannot continue looking away from injustices such as racism and inequality
- She said the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic may provide a wake-up call on the environment, as it showed how to treat an emergency
