Activists attend a Black Lives Matter march in Hyde Park in central London on June 20. Protests were being held in major cities across Britain. Photo: AFP
Fourth consecutive weekend of anti-racism protests in UK, France
- Demonstrations inspired by the Black Lives Matter campaign taking place in UK cities including London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow
- Protests also being held in France, where hundreds of people in Paris marched against racism and police violence
Topic | Racism and prejudice
