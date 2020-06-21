Goods lie on the floor after people broke into a shop on Marienstrasse in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sunday. Photo: DPA via AP
Shock in Germany as hundreds run riot in Stuttgart
- Hundreds of partygoers ran riot, attacking police and plundering stores after a 17-year-old suspected of using drugs was apprehended soon after midnight
- The scale of the violence overwhelmed the officers, forcing them to call in reinforcements from other parts of the state
Topic | Germany
