A couple take a selfie near the Stonehenge stone circle in Britain. Photo: Reuters
Stonehenge underground? Scientists find ‘remarkable’ ring of ancient pits near famous stone circle
- Some 20 or more massive shafts forming a circle more than 10 metres in diameter have been uncovered just three kilometres from Stonehenge
- Academics believe the shafts could mark the boundary of a sacred area or precinct around a circular monument
Topic | Britain
A couple take a selfie near the Stonehenge stone circle in Britain. Photo: Reuters