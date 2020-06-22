A couple take a selfie near the Stonehenge stone circle in Britain. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Stonehenge underground? Scientists find ‘remarkable’ ring of ancient pits near famous stone circle

  • Some 20 or more massive shafts forming a circle more than 10 metres in diameter have been uncovered just three kilometres from Stonehenge
  • Academics believe the shafts could mark the boundary of a sacred area or precinct around a circular monument
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:21pm, 22 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A couple take a selfie near the Stonehenge stone circle in Britain. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE