Mexico’s Covid-19 Hospitalisation Operational Unit of the Military Field 1, in Mexico City, originally a military dormitory, was adapted to serve coronavirus patients. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: worldwide cases top 9 million as WHO pushes for more of life-saving drug dexamethasone
- UN health body emphasises that the steroid should be used only for patients with severe or critical disease, under close clinical supervision
- US remains country with most deaths, at more than 120,000, followed by Brazil with over 50,000 reported fatalities
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
