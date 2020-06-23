A closed pub seen in London on June 23. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: England’s pubs, restaurants and hotels to reopen as social distancing rules eased
- Millions of people in Britain will be able to go to the pub, visit a cinema, get a haircut or attend a religious service starting July 4
- The rules only cover England as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are responsible for their own policies in relation to public health matters
