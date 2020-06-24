Employees of the Toennies factory, who are under lockdown in Verl, Germany after a coronavirus outbreak in the meatpacking plant. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Germany orders local lockdowns after outbreak at slaughterhouse

  • Germany reimposes lockdown restrictions after more than 1,500 people tested positive at slaughterhouse
  • The World Health Organisation says the pandemic is still in its ascendancy
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:28am, 24 Jun, 2020

