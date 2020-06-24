A statue of a City of London dragon stands on a street lamp outside the Royal Exchange in the City of London. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  Europe

How London’s wealth was built on the backs of slaves

  • More than 3,000 voyages engaged in the trade in enslaved Africans left from London, responsible for transporting at least 800,000 into slavery
  • Many in the city made their fortunes off the back of slavery and colonial oppression, a fact that is only now being partially acknowledged
Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:21pm, 24 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A statue of a City of London dragon stands on a street lamp outside the Royal Exchange in the City of London. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE