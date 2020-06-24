Students celebrate their high school graduation in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 3. Schools have never been closed in Sweden amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Sweden’s Covid-19 expert calls global lockdowns ‘madness’, even as country registers one of highest death rates

  • Instead of closing schools, shops and restaurants, Sweden left pretty much everything open throughout the pandemic
  • The country now has more deaths per 100,000 than the US, according to Johns Hopkins University data
Bloomberg
Updated: 9:04pm, 24 Jun, 2020

