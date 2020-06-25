People sunbathe in a park on Lake Malar in Stockholm on June 24. Sweden has never banned gatherings or enforced the use of face masks during the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Sweden’s anti-lockdown coronavirus expert says he’s ‘willing to reconsider’ face masks

  • Anders Tegnell has repeatedly made international headlines since advising against a full lockdown of the Scandinavian country
  • He has so far argued against the WHO’s recommendation to use face masks, saying there’s ‘very little scientific evidence’ that they work
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:31pm, 25 Jun, 2020

