A Royal Mail delivery man looks at a ‘closed’ sign on a pub as he does his rounds amid the pandemic in Richmond, London. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s postal operator Royal Mail sacks 2,000 staff
- The former state-run company revealed a cost-cutting overhaul in its annual results that showed the pandemic had sparked a jump in demand for parcels
- Since Britain’s lockdown was imposed on March 23, Royal Mail employees have enjoyed an elevated status with the UK public
