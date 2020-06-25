Sunseekers cool off in a river in London on June 24. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease, World Health Organisation says
- Up to 30 European countries have seen resurgences of the deadly virus, with the region continuing to report close to 20,000 new cases and 700 new deaths daily
- Poland, Germany and Spain were singled out for their swift responses to outbreaks in schools, coal mines, and food production settings in recent weeks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Sunseekers cool off in a river in London on June 24. Photo: AFP