Crowds gather on the beach in Bournemouth, England on Thursday. Photo: PA via AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: thousands descend on British beach, sparking emergency incident

  • Arrival of sun-seekers on hottest day of year results in traffic gridlock, widespread illegal parking, piles of rubbish and drunken fights
  • Bournemouth authorities ‘appalled’ at scenes on beaches, saying seaside resort not ready for this many visitors amid pandemic
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:52am, 26 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Crowds gather on the beach in Bournemouth, England on Thursday. Photo: PA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE