Crowds gather on the beach in Bournemouth, England on Thursday. Photo: PA via AP
Coronavirus: thousands descend on British beach, sparking emergency incident
- Arrival of sun-seekers on hottest day of year results in traffic gridlock, widespread illegal parking, piles of rubbish and drunken fights
- Bournemouth authorities ‘appalled’ at scenes on beaches, saying seaside resort not ready for this many visitors amid pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
