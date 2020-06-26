Steve Bray demonstrates against Brexit in front of Westminster in February. The European Union and Britain will end their fourth round of negotiations on a post-Brexit trade agreement on Friday.
UK-US trade deal: Conservatives revolt over food safety and farming standards
- Even government MPs are alarmed by the prospect of Britain being flooded with ‘chlorinated chicken’, hormone-injected beef and livestock pumped with antibiotics
- British farmers have also raised concerns about an influx of cheaper imports from the US making it harder for them to compete
Topic | Trade
