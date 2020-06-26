Polish President Andrzej Duda addresses an election campaign in Krakow. Photo: AFP
Poland election: President Duda is a key Trump ally but EU warns he has eroded democracy
- Duda is expected to win on Sunday but fall short of a majority, and a potential run-off against Warsaw’s liberal mayor appears too close to call
- He has drawn comparisons to Hungary’s Viktor Orban by stoking tensions with the EU and wielding influence through state-owned companies
Topic | Poland
Polish President Andrzej Duda addresses an election campaign in Krakow. Photo: AFP