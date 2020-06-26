People protesting against residents living in a virus-hit residential complex in Mondragone, southern Italy. Photo: ANSA/AFP
Riot police deployed as tensions erupt at coronavirus-hit housing estate in Italy
- A cluster of coronavirus cases among Bulgarian farm workers at a residential complex in Mondragone has sparked tensions with locals
- Soldiers secured the zone after clashes between quarantined migrants who wanted to return to work and locals who blamed them for spreading the virus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People protesting against residents living in a virus-hit residential complex in Mondragone, southern Italy. Photo: ANSA/AFP