People protesting against residents living in a virus-hit residential complex in Mondragone, southern Italy. Photo: ANSA/AFP
World /  Europe

Riot police deployed as tensions erupt at coronavirus-hit housing estate in Italy

  • A cluster of coronavirus cases among Bulgarian farm workers at a residential complex in Mondragone has sparked tensions with locals
  • Soldiers secured the zone after clashes between quarantined migrants who wanted to return to work and locals who blamed them for spreading the virus
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:06pm, 26 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People protesting against residents living in a virus-hit residential complex in Mondragone, southern Italy. Photo: ANSA/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE