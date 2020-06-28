Family members of the three victims comfort each other after lighting candles during a vigil in the town of Reading. Photo: PA via AP
Man charged with three counts of murder by UK counterterrorism police after knife attack in English town

  • Three people were killed and three injured on June 20 in the attack in Reading
  • Khairi Saadallah, 25, stands accused of killing James Furlong, 36, and David Wails, 49, and US national Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39
Reuters
Updated: 3:23am, 28 Jun, 2020

